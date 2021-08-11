BJP to hold another yatra

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit will undertake yet another yatra in the State for three days next week as it attempts to increase its party base in the State.

The party will undertake ‘Makkal Aasi Yatra’ (People’s Support Yatra) in Coimbatore, Namakkal and Udhagamandalam on August 16, 17 and 18. Union Minister of State and former party State president L. Murugan, who spearheaded ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ ahead of the Assembly election, will be undertaking this yatra as well.

With the party making inroads during the Assembly poll with four MLAs elected to the Assembly, the aim is to increase its cadre base and supporters, especially in the western districts.

Despite its alliance with the AIADMK, the BJP aims to win at least 150 seats in the next Assembly election, a target set by its new State president K. Annamalai.