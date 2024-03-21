March 21, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai on Thursday said his party has completed seat-sharing exercise with its alliance partners in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. The national party will be entering the electoral fray from 20 seats. It has allotted three seats to G.K. Vasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).

Mr. Annamalai told journalists in Chennai that apart from 20 BJP candidates, four other regional party candidates would also contest in the ‘Lotus’ symbol. The BJP parliamentary board would decide the candidates and the constituencies for those 24 seats and announce them soon.

The party allotted three seats for the TMC (M), said Mr. Annamalai and added that respective party leaders in the National Democratic Alliance would announce their constituencies and candidates.

Further, he said the seat-sharing accord for all the constituencies in the State had concluded smoothly. “All the NDA parties have come together on a common platform for change and to give a larger mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

The BJP had already allotted 10 seats for the Pattali Makkal Katchi and two seats for the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. The deposed AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, who has been vocally supporting the BJP for a while and shared dais with Mr. Modi in Salem, was not allotted any seats.

