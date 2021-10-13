BJP Tamil Nadu unit leaders call on Governor R.N. Ravi

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai and a team of BJP leaders met Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday.

CHENNAI

13 October 2021 01:16 IST

They request him to personally monitor the legal proceedings against DMK MPs T.R.V.S. Ramesh and S. Gnana Thiraviam to be free from any sort of political pressure from the DMK government

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai met Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday requesting him to instruct the DMK government to immediately focus on controlling the ‘worsening law and order situation’ and ‘attacks on people devoted for public welfare.’

Mr. Annamalai and a team of BJP leaders, including former Union minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan, BJP floor leader in the State Assembly Nainar Nagendran, H. Raja and M. Chakravathy, presented a petition to the Governor to personally monitor the legal proceedings against DMK MPs T.R.V.S. Ramesh and S. Gnana Thiraviam to be free from any sort of political pressure from the DMK government. They also requested the Governor to instruct Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take immediate action against his party MP Gnana Thiraviam for manhandling a BJP functionary.

Explaining the case against Ramesh, Mr. Annamalai, in the petition, said in another case, Gnana Thiraviam and others had manhandled a BJP functionary in an election related dispute and were involved “in this ruthless act of crime.” He claimed that the MP had laid the foundation stone for resurgence of clashes in Tiruneveli district but was not yet arrested. Instead, the police arrested Mr. Radhakrishnan for protesting against the atrocity committed by the DMK MP, he added.

