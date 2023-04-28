ADVERTISEMENT

BJP panchayat president murdered near Sriperumbudur

April 28, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - KANCHEEPURAM

BJP functionary P.P.G. Sankar was on his way to his village near Sriperumbudur on Poonamallee High Road when an unidentified gang waylaid his car near Nazarathpet signal and threw a country bomb at his vehicle.

The Hindu Bureau

 P.P.G. Sankar  | Photo Credit: Twitter / @annamalai_k

A 42-year-old panchayat president of Valarpuram village near Sriperumbudur, who was also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary, was murdered by an unidentified gang near Nazarathpet on April 27 late in the night. 

Police identified the deceased as P.P.G. Sankar, who was the State treasurer for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe wing of the BJP.  

On April 27, Mr. Sankar was on his way to his village near Sriperumbudur on Poonamallee High Road when an unidentified gang waylaid his car near Nazarathpet signal and threw a country bomb at his vehicle.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Six arrested for the murder of VCK functionary in K.K. Nagar

The gang then chased Sankar, who got off the car, and hacked him to death.  

A senior police officer said, the gang fled from the spot after the murder.  

Nazarathpet police rushed to the spot and sent the victim’s body to Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital in Chennai for a post-mortem examination.  

The Kancheepuram district police have formed special teams to nab the offenders. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime / murder / Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US