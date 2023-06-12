BJP man arrested for spreading misinformation by circulating video

June 12, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kancheepuram police on Monday arrested a district BJP functionary allegedly for circulating a video about Muslims on social media.

The arrested man has been identified as Selvam from Uthiramerur, who is district functionary of the party. The police said in their Twitter handle that Selvam posted a video of counting of currency notes in a mosque. He claimed that Muslims got to keep the money collected by the mosque while the money collected from Hindus in temples are given to the government.

He was arrested based on a complaint from Mubarak Basha with the Kancheepuram Cyber Crime wing stating that the video was false and that the post threatened harmony between two religions.

The Cyber Crime police, after investigation, found that the footage was an old video originally from a mosque in Bangladesh. The video was posted as if it was in Tamil Nadu and the post was made with an intent to disrupt peace in the State, said the police.

