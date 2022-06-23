BJP leaders meet Palaniswami

They seek AIADMK’s support for BJP’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

They seek AIADMK’s support for BJP’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi and Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, along with party senior leaders, met AIADMK co-coordinator and Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his house on Thursday.

According to a press release, the leaders sought the support of the AIADMK for the BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election.