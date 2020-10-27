BJP leader seeks inclusion of private schools in medical quota

Letter to Governor was signed by BJP leader Nandakumar; party distances itself from representation

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit faced embarrassment on Monday when it transpired that its education cell secretary, K.R. Nandakumar, in his capacity as an office-bearer of an association of private schools, wrote to Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking inclusion of private school students, who studied in Tamil, in the proposed 7.5% horizontal quota for medical admissions for NEET-qualified State government school students.

State BJP president L. Murugan was quick to issue a statement distancing the party from the demand. He said the letter was written by Mr. Nandakumar in his capacity as the general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association. Mr. Nandakumar also clarified that he did not send the representation as a BJP leader.

In the letter to Mr. Purohit, the association said it was unfair to students of private schools that the horizontal quota would be applicable only for government school students.

“We are asking that at the bare minimum, private school students who have had their education in Tamil be given 7.5% quota in medical admissions. Everyone who is born in Tamil Nadu must have an equal law. The ruling party and the opposition must take into account the welfare of the students and frame laws than for their political gain and selfishness,” he said.

Mr. Nandakumar said providing the quota for all types of students alone would constitute an impartial legislation and the government should issue a G.O. to that effect. The Tamil Nadu Governor must also ensure this, the association said.

“If our representation is not accepted, our association will definitely obtain a stay from the courts and will ensure that the rights of private school students are protected,” he said.

Mr. Nandakumar’s stand on the issue is in contrast to the BJP’s position that the 7.5% horizontal quota must be implemented in the State.