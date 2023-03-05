HamberMenu
BJP leader Annamalai booked for ‘false propaganda’ on migrant labourers

Mr. Annamalai had in his tweets accused ruling DMK MPs of making vile comments of north Indians

March 05, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai, President, Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Jantha Party.

K. Annamalai, President, Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Jantha Party. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj. B

The Chennai City Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Sunday filed a case against Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on charges of indulging in “false propaganda” against the State government with regard to the issue of migrant labourers from north India.

Confirming this, a senior police officer said, the Cyber Crime division of the CCB has filed a case against Mr. Annamalai under four sections of the Indian Penal Code for posting false messages on social media against the State government for trying to promote riot between the people of the State and migrant labourers working in the State. The controversial tweets were posted on Saturday.

Mr. Annamalai had in his tweets accused ruling DMK MPs of making vile comments of north Indians and comments by a DMK Minister calling them “Panipuri wala” and demand for their exodus by its alliance partners have “triggered what we see today” He added, “The divide that DMK always stood for is coming back to bite them, and it is now their responsibility to fix this situation and is an opportunity for them to put an end to their defunct propaganda.”

The CCB has filed a case under four sections of 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), and 505(1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code for promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, and language. 

Responding to the case, the BJP leader tweeted, “I understand DMK has filed cases against me for exposing their 7-decade propaganda against North Indian brothers. So, here is the video of what they spoke about, which was mentioned in my press release yesterday. I challenge Fascist DMK to arrest me!”

