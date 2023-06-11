BJP is a sinking ship and a stumbling block to Tamil Nadu’s development: T.R. Baalu

June 11, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Describing the BJP as “a sinking ship”, DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu on Sunday said the people of Tamil Nadu would not allow the party to win even a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In a statement here, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre “remains a stumbling block” to the development of Tamil Nadu, and added that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had already unmasked the BJP. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who spoke in Vellore, is unable to express clearly the special schemes that the BJP government claimed to have implemented for Tamil Nadu. It is a victory for our Chief Minister. The people of State will vote for the DMK and its allies in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

Responding to the claim of Mr. Shah that the BJP had offered a corruption and scam-free government in the last nine years, Mr. Baalu said that there was no justification in the claim because the BJP had converted the CBI, the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate as wings of the party. “Relieve these organisations from your clutches and you will know whether there was corruption or not in the government,” he said.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu was already leading in the National Highways sector, Mr. Baalu said the BJP government had not made any special contribution towards development in the State. “Whenever it implemented a scheme, it gives priority to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu was not given any special treatment. In fact, the BJP government bowed to former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and implemented in Andhra Pradesh the schemes that were meant for Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He further said that while Tamil Nadu had contributed ₹1.6 lakh crore as tax revenue, it got back only ₹40,000 crore as its share. “Mr. Shah claims that in the last nine years, Tamil Nadu had received ₹1.47 lakh crore. In the same period, Uttar Pradesh received ₹10.73 lakh crore. Why did he suppress the fact?,” he asked.

Mr. Baalu said though the Finance Commission had recommended ₹500 crore for disaster management, the BJP government had not released it even after two years. “It has not constructed buildings for the AIIMS in Madurai, announced by the Centre in 2015. It has not allotted funds for phase II of the Metro Rail project in Chennai since 2019. It has kept in abeyance the extension of the Thoothukudi Port. It has neglected Tamil Nadu in all the railway budgets,” he said.

Accusing the BJP government of denying employment opportunities to the youth of Tamil Nadu by introducing Hindi at all levels, he said recruitment exams were being conducted only in English and Hindi for more than 1.30 lakh vacancies.

