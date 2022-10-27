BJP holds State-wide protest against DMK on language issue 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 27, 2022 19:53 IST

BJP cadre staging a protest at Saidapet in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R

BJP cadre on Thursday held a State-wide protest against the DMK regime, accusing it of enacting a drama on the language issue.

The protest was against the State government’s stiff opposition to the recommendation of the Union Minister Amit Shah-led panel on official languages that the medium of instruction in central educational institutions in Hindi-speaking States should be Hindi.

BJP State unit vice-president V.P. Duraisamy took part in the protest at Valluvarkottam. The protesters raised slogans against the DMK government and alleged that it had been undertaking a false campaign, claiming that the BJP government at the Centre was imposing Hindi.

Mr. Duraisamy claimed that the DMK government had done nothing to promote Tamil, adding that the BJP would expose the “hypocritical drama” of the ruling party to the public. He also wondered whether the DMK government would introduce an MBBS course in Tamil.

Similar protests were held at Kolathur, Purasawalkam, Ambattur and Saidapet, among other places.

