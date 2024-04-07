BJP has no right to criticise election manifesto of Congress, says Selvaperunthagai

April 07, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no competency and right to criticise the election manifesto of the Congress, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Sunday.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the BJP dubbed the election manifesto of the Congress party impractical and creating confusion among people. But in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government failed to fulfil their promises, he said. “Mr. Modi promised to make India the third largest economy in the world. However, he failed to double the GDP in the last 10 years, which had been done by the previous governments in the last decades,” he said.

The BJP, in its election manifesto in 2014 and 2019, promised to eradicate black money. Mr. Modi also assured the doubling of farmers’ income. However, he failed to even hold talks with the farmers’ organisations that had been protesting in New Delhi for many days, said the Congress leader, adding: “By not implementing the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan committee report, the BJP government proved to be anti-farmers.”

Mr. Selvaperunthagai, quoting the National Crime Records Bureau data, claimed that a total of 4.25 lakh farmers ended their life between 2014 and 2023 over inadequate returns for their produce. He also said that more than 5.4 crore farmers were not given the monetary benefit promised under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The Congress has carefully drafted its election manifesto by keeping in mind what could be done practically for the people. “The fascist BJP does not have any rights and competency to criticise the Congress party’s manifesto,” he said.