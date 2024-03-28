‘BJP government damaged democratic institutions of India’

March 28, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Democracy Redemption Movement (IDRM) on Thursday, March 28, 2024 alleged that the Narendra Modi-led Union government has “damaged the democratic institutions of the country.”

Speaking to journalists in Chennai, the coordinators of the movement, including L. Jawahar Nesan, former Convenor of Tamil Nadu State Education Policy High-Level Committee, historian Karunanandan and V. Ponraj, former scientific advisor to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, charged the Union government and said: “the ruling BJP has been consistently damaging our nation and its people with nine-fold agenda such as fascism, religious majoritarianism, communalism, single identity, wealth accumulation, state-sponsored corruption, crony capitalism, cultural monopolism and political vandalism.”

The objective of launching the movement is to create awareness among voters on various aspects of the functioning of democratic institutions through seminars, street corner meetings and conferences across the country without participating in the elections, the organisers said.

