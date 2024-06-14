ADVERTISEMENT

BJP functionary’s husband attacked in Anna Nagar 

Published - June 14, 2024 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thirumangalam police have registered a case and are scrutinising the closed-circuit television camera footage in the neighbourhood to trace the suspects

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP functionary’s husband was attacked by a gang in Anna Nagar on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the victim as Srinivasan, 47, the husband of S. Nathiya, general secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

The police said Mr. Srinivasan was on his way to his office in Choolaimedu in a two-wheeler when he was waylaid and attacked. The gang fled the spot in an autorickshaw. Mr. Srinivasan was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The Thirumangalam police have registered a case and are scrutinising the closed-circuit television camera footage in the neighbourhood to trace the suspects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US