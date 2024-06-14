GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP functionary’s husband attacked in Anna Nagar 

The Thirumangalam police have registered a case and are scrutinising the closed-circuit television camera footage in the neighbourhood to trace the suspects

Published - June 14, 2024 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP functionary’s husband was attacked by a gang in Anna Nagar on Friday.

The police identified the victim as Srinivasan, 47, the husband of S. Nathiya, general secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

The police said Mr. Srinivasan was on his way to his office in Choolaimedu in a two-wheeler when he was waylaid and attacked. The gang fled the spot in an autorickshaw. Mr. Srinivasan was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The Thirumangalam police have registered a case and are scrutinising the closed-circuit television camera footage in the neighbourhood to trace the suspects.

