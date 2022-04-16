BJP functionary’s car set ablaze

A car belonging to a BJP district secretary was set on fire at his house in Maduravoyal on Thursday night.

Sathish Kumar, 48, is Tiruvallur West BJP district secretary. He had parked his car in front of his house in Krishnanagar, The family woke up to notice a blaze and put out the fire.

On being informed, personnel from Maduravoyal police station rushed to the spot and scrutinised CCTV footage. The footage showed that a couple arrived in a car to Mr. Kumar's house and set it on fire after pouring inflammable material on the car. The police are investigating further to trace the suspects.

