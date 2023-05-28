BJP functionary Sasikala Pushpa’s son arrested for drunken driving, assaulting policewoman in Chennai

May 28, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP state vice-president Sasikala Pushpa’s son, Pradeep Raja, was arrested by the police for drunken driving and assaulting a woman police constable during a vehicle inspection in Virugambakkam on Saturday (May 27) night. His two-wheeler has been seized.

A senior officer of the City Traffic Police said L. Pradeep Raja, 28, a resident of Anna Nagar West, was proceeding on Arcot Salai on Saturday night when he was stopped by a police patrol team. During inspection, he was reportedly found to be heavily drunk. When his vehicle was seized by a woman police constable for drunken driving, the accused Pradeep Raja allegedly abused and assaulted her.

Later, Pradeep Raja was taken to the Virugambakkam Police station where a case was registered against him under two sections for drunken driving and assaulting a woman police constable.

The accused Pradeep Raja was allowed to go home as he was in an inebriated condition and was asked to appear at the police station for enquiry on Sunday (May 28) morning.

