HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP functionary Sasikala Pushpa’s son arrested for drunken driving, assaulting policewoman in Chennai

L. Pradeep Raja, 28, a resident of Anna Nagar West, was proceeding on Arcot Salai when he was stopped by a police patrol team. He was reportedly found to be heavily drunk. When his vehicle was seized by a woman police constable, he allegedly abused and assaulted her.

May 28, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sasikala Pushpa. File

Sasikala Pushpa. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

BJP state vice-president Sasikala Pushpa’s son, Pradeep Raja, was arrested by the police for drunken driving and assaulting a woman police constable during a vehicle inspection in Virugambakkam on Saturday (May 27) night. His two-wheeler has been seized. 

A senior officer of the City Traffic Police said L. Pradeep Raja, 28, a resident of Anna Nagar West, was proceeding on Arcot Salai on Saturday night when he was stopped by a police patrol team. During inspection, he was reportedly found to be heavily drunk. When his vehicle was seized by a woman police constable for drunken driving, the accused Pradeep Raja allegedly abused and assaulted her.

Later, Pradeep Raja was taken to the Virugambakkam Police station where a case was registered against him under two sections for drunken driving and assaulting a woman police constable.

The accused Pradeep Raja was allowed to go home as he was in an inebriated condition and was asked to appear at the police station for enquiry on Sunday (May 28) morning. 

Related Topics

bjp / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.