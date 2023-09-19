BJP functionary murdered in Tambaram, four arrested

September 19, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old BJP functionary was murdered by his associates because of personal enmity during a drunken brawl in Old Perungalathur near Tambaram. Peerkankaranai police arrested four persons who were his friends.

The dead man has been identified as Venkatesan, 35, a resident of Kamarajar Nagar, New Perungalathur. He was a local functionary of the BJP and had a few criminal cases pending in police stations, including Peerkankaranai.

He was found dead near a bush at Goodwill Nagar, Old Perungalathur, and his body bore wounds. Passers-by who spotted the body alerted the police. The police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem. The police said Venkatesan had been consuming liquor with his friends at a secluded place on Monday and had a quarrel with them. The four allegedly murdered him, said the police.