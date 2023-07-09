BJP functionary, history-sheeter killed in Mylapore

July 09, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 45-year-old history-sheeter and a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mylapore was murdered by an unidentified gang on Sunday, the police said.

A senior official of the police said ‘Token’ Raja was an associate of gangster C.D. Mani and has over 25 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, pending against him. On Sunday evening, when Raja was speaking to his friends near his house in Pallakkumaanagar slum tenement, a gang assaulted him with weapons and killed him on the spot.

The Mylapore police, upon being alerted about the incident, rushed to the crime scene and sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. Senior police officials of the police visited the crime scene and directed special teams to be formed to nab the offenders.