BJP functionary held for impersonation, forgery

The Land Fraud Investigation Wing of Avadi City Police has arrested a BJP functionary for allegedly selling a woman’s land through forgery and impersonation.

According to police, K. Mohideen Fathima, of Maduvankarai, Guindy, lodged a complaint with the Land Fraud Investigation Wing stating that she was the title holder of the property, which was 2,347 square feet, in Kallikuppam Haji Nagar, Korattur and had obtained sale deed from Ezhumalai Naicker and Dhanasekar. She alleged that J. Padmanaban, 49, of Solaimanagar, Red Hills, who is a BJP functionary in Sholavaram area, had arranged a woman who impersonated her and issued him the power of attorney. He used this to execute sale deeds to three persons for the sale consideration of Rs. 80 lakh, and thereby he grabbed her land, said the complainant.

On investigation, police arrested Padmanaban.