BJP functionary hacked to death in public at Chintadripet

A 30-year-old BJP functionary was hacked to death by a gang in public at Chintadripet.

Police identified the victim as K. Balachander, who was the Chennai Central district secretary of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Wing. He was a resident of Chintadripet.

At 7.50 p.m. on Tuesday, he was riding his two-wheeler to a tea shop on Samy Naickar Street, one of the busiest areas in Chintadripet. A gang of unidentified men on two bikes waylaid him. He left his vehicle and fled them. The gang chased him down and indiscriminately attacked him before leaving.

Bystanders informed the police, who reached the spot and rushed Balachander to the Omandurar Government Hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors there. Balachander had a personal security officer (PSO) accompanying, but he had gone to a nearby shop when the gang attacked, police sources said.

The police cordoned off the street where the murder took place, and a heavy posse of personnel were deployed in the area. Forensic experts collected samples from the crime scene and a sniffer dog was deployed.

Senior police officers visited the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. A special team has been formed to trace the accused who escaped.