BJP functionary arrested for posting abusive video on social media

January 22, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Kancheepuram police had filed a case based on the petition filed by the lawyers of the DMK

The Hindu Bureau

The Kancheepuram district police have arrested a functionary of the BJP for putting up a post on social media abusing the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family on Sunday.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Kancheepuram police had filed a case based on the petition filed by the lawyers of the DMK.

Police said Jegadeesan, who was a member of the BJP in the district, had maligned and demeaned the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family in a video on YouTube. Based on the social media post, the lawyers of the DMK’s Kancheepuram district filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing.

The accused Jegadeesan was later arrested.

