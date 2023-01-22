HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP functionary arrested for posting abusive video on social media

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Kancheepuram police had filed a case based on the petition filed by the lawyers of the DMK

January 22, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kancheepuram district police have arrested a functionary of the BJP for putting up a post on social media abusing the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family on Sunday.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Kancheepuram police had filed a case based on the petition filed by the lawyers of the DMK.

Police said Jegadeesan, who was a member of the BJP in the district, had maligned and demeaned the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family in a video on YouTube. Based on the social media post, the lawyers of the DMK’s Kancheepuram district filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing.

The accused Jegadeesan was later arrested.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.