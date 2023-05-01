ADVERTISEMENT

BJP functionary arrested for circulating fake photographs of a woman

May 01, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Valasaravakkam police arrested Jayaram Pandian, a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tiruchi, based on a complaint by film producer Ram Kumar for threatening and circulating fake photos of his partner.

The Valasaravakkam police had been searching for Jayaram Pandian, who was reported absconding, after a case was registered against him a few months ago.

The police said Jayaram Pandian was a family friend of the film producer’s partner. A few months ago, Pandian started sending her fake photographs to Ram Kumar and threatened her. Based on the complaint filed by both, the police, during investigation, found that Jayaram Pandian was circulating fake photographs and harassing the woman complainant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police produced Jayaram Pandian before a judicial magistrate and sent him to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US