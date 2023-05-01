BJP functionary arrested for circulating fake photographs of a woman

May 01, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Valasaravakkam police arrested Jayaram Pandian, a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tiruchi, based on a complaint by film producer Ram Kumar for threatening and circulating fake photos of his partner.

The Valasaravakkam police had been searching for Jayaram Pandian, who was reported absconding, after a case was registered against him a few months ago.

The police said Jayaram Pandian was a family friend of the film producer’s partner. A few months ago, Pandian started sending her fake photographs to Ram Kumar and threatened her. Based on the complaint filed by both, the police, during investigation, found that Jayaram Pandian was circulating fake photographs and harassing the woman complainant.

The police produced Jayaram Pandian before a judicial magistrate and sent him to prison.