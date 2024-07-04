BJP functionary arrested for cheating woman who attempted to end her life 

The Tondiarpet police have arrested a BJP functionary for allegedly cheating a woman after receiving ₹2.5 lakh, by promising to get her a shop allotted on railway platform.

Police said Navamani, 45, of Nethaji Street, Tondiarpet was introduced to Senthilkumar, BJP district functionary in north Chennai, through a woman functionary. Navamani has been running a shop on the railway platform in Korukkupet Station and she wanted to get an additional shop allotted. Navamani paid ₹2.5 lakh to Senthilkumar as he promised to get her the allotment. She was also allotted the shop. However, railway officials closed her shop within two months citing that the permit given to the shop had expired. Navamani approached Senthilkumar and demanded the money back.

As he failed to return the money and criminally intimidated her, she attempted to end her life leaving a note, the police said. Her neighbours rescued and rushed her to Government Stanley Hospital. The hospital staff alerted the police. The Tondiarpet police arrested Senthilkumar after registering a complaint from Navamani.

