GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP functionary arrested for cheating woman who attempted to end her life 

Published - July 04, 2024 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tondiarpet police have arrested a BJP functionary for allegedly cheating a woman after receiving ₹2.5 lakh, by promising to get her a shop allotted on railway platform.

Police said Navamani, 45, of Nethaji Street, Tondiarpet was introduced to Senthilkumar, BJP district functionary in north Chennai, through a woman functionary. Navamani has been running a shop on the railway platform in Korukkupet Station and she wanted to get an additional shop allotted. Navamani paid ₹2.5 lakh to Senthilkumar as he promised to get her the allotment. She was also allotted the shop. However, railway officials closed her shop within two months citing that the permit given to the shop had expired. Navamani approached Senthilkumar and demanded the money back.

As he failed to return the money and criminally intimidated her, she attempted to end her life leaving a note, the police said. Her neighbours rescued and rushed her to Government Stanley Hospital. The hospital staff alerted the police. The Tondiarpet police arrested Senthilkumar after registering a complaint from Navamani.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.