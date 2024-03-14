BJP follows policy of religious appeasement for no one, says Annamalai

March 14, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP follows the policy of religious appeasement for no one and the Central government, in the last 10 years, has implemented many schemes for the welfare of minorities, the party’s State president K. Annamalai said here on Thursday.

Delivering an address at the ‘Iftar’ event organised by the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), he said, “The BJP is a political force beyond caste and religion. False propaganda being spread by few political parties that the BJP is only for a particular religion will be broken in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.”

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been conferred with awards by various international agencies and the highest civilian honours by many countries, including Islamic nations.

‘NDA will win’

The composition of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu would be finalised in one or two days, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said at the event. He expressed confidence that the alliance would win in all the Lok Sabha seats in the State and Puducherry.

TMC president G.K. Vasan said that Mr. Modi was delivering good governance in the country and should come to power for the third consecutive time to make the country a superpower.

AIADMK’s expelled coordinator O. Panneerselvam, Kamarajar Makkal Katchi president Tamilaruvi Manian, New Justice Party founder A.C. Shanmugham, and Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi president Ravi Pachamathu, among others, participated.

