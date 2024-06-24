ADVERTISEMENT

BJP councillor tears up Justice K. Chandru Committee report at Chennai Corporation Council meeting

Published - June 24, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation’s BJP councillor Uma Anandan (ward 134), walked out of the Council meeting on Monday, protesting against the report submitted by retired High Court judge K. Chandru, which recommended a ban on coloured wristbands, rings, or markings on forehead identifying students to any caste, in Tamil Nadu schools. Ward 6 Councillor M. Samuel Diraviam (INC) condemned her action, while Ward 73 Councillor C. Ambethvalavan (VCK) suggested banning her from the Council for three months. Mayor R. Priya said a decision would be made after consulting with Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, and the incident would not be recorded in the minutes.

