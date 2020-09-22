BJP cadre protest against DMK over in sharing space for wall writing

CHENNAI

22 September 2020 16:26 IST

Cadre of Bharatiya Janata Party took to the streets on Tuesday seeking action against DMK workers over a dispute about sharing space for wall writing in the city.

On Monday, a clash between BJP and DMK cadres occurred in Nanganallur as members of the BJP women's wing went to question the act of DMK workers erasing painting on walls.

Thanga Sobhana, district secretary of the women's wing said the walls had posters and paintings wishing Prime Minister Modi on his birthday and that the DMK cadre deliberately erased this. “While we were questioning the act of DMK men and were rewriting on a wall in Nanganallur on Monday, local DMK functionaries attacked the members of the BJP women's wing."

Advertising

Advertising

The women’s wing members alleged that in the presence of police officers, one Chandran of DMK bullied them and subsequently block secretary Natarajan drove his vehicle into the gathering of women. Two were injured and a gold bangle of a member went missing in the melee, they alleged. The BJP functionaries continued their agitation till late Monday demanding the police file a case against the DMK men.

On Tuesday, the BJP cadre staged protests in Nanganallur, Anna Arch, Arumbakkam, Panagal building, Saidapet, Ambattur, and near Chennai District Collector's office. Traffic was affected due to these protests.

Many of the protesters were seen standing without wearing masks and not maintaining physical distancing norms.