BJP cadre protest against DMK over in sharing space for wall writing

Cadre of Bharatiya Janata Party took to the streets on Tuesday seeking action against DMK workers over a dispute about sharing space for wall writing in the city.
On Monday, a clash between BJP and DMK cadres occurred in Nanganallur as members of the BJP women's wing went to question the act of DMK workers erasing painting on walls.
Thanga Sobhana, district secretary of the women's wing said the walls had posters and paintings wishing Prime Minister Modi on his birthday and that the DMK cadre deliberately erased this. “While we were questioning the act of DMK men and were rewriting on a wall in Nanganallur on Monday, local DMK functionaries attacked the members of the BJP women's wing."
The women’s wing members alleged that in the presence of police officers, one Chandran of DMK bullied them and subsequently block secretary Natarajan drove his vehicle into the gathering of women. Two were injured and a gold bangle of a member went missing in the melee, they alleged. The BJP functionaries continued their agitation till late Monday demanding the police file a case against the DMK men.
On Tuesday, the BJP cadre staged protests in Nanganallur, Anna Arch, Arumbakkam, Panagal building, Saidapet, Ambattur, and near Chennai District Collector's office. Traffic was affected due to these protests.
Many of the protesters were seen standing without wearing masks and not maintaining physical distancing norms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath