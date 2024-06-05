ADVERTISEMENT

BJP accepts people’s mandate in Tamil Nadu, says Annamalai

Published - June 05, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Wednesday that his party accepted the people’s mandate in the recent Lok Sabha election in the State. “Despite fighting hard in a three-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu, we were not able to reach our target. We accept the people’s verdict and congratulate all the winners of the INDIA bloc who will represent the State in Parliament,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first interaction with journalists after the results were declared on Tuesday, Mr. Annamalai, who unsuccessfully contested from Coimbatore , said: “Our target in Tamil Nadu was to get 20% votes. With the strength of our allies, we expected nearly 25% vote share for the NDA. However, we were not able to reach the target. Though it was quite unfortunate that our alliance was not able to send any representative to Parliament from the State, we have performed well. It is a learning. We will make a course correction by analysing our performance in all constituencies.”

According to him, the BJP increased its vote share without giving cash for votes and joining hands with the Dravidian parties. “We pushed the AIADMK to the third place in some constituencies. The vote share of the AIADMK since the 2014 Lok Sabha election has been declining. Even the DMK’s vote share declined by around six percentage points in this election, compared with 2019,” he said.

Asked whether he was “overconfident” before the election about the BJP’s performance, Mr. Annamalai said, “Still I am overconfident and we will capture power in the State in 2026. Despite being in power continuously for the past 25 years in Odisha, the BJD was trounced by the BJP. One day, the same will happen in Tamil Nadu.” Mr. Annamalai also said that in 2026, Tamil Nadu would have a coalition government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Despite having ideological differences, I would like to congratulate the Naam Tamilar Katchi on contesting alone, on its new symbol, and gaining a significant vote share without giving cash for votes,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US