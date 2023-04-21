Bishop congratulates Chief Minister Stalin for passing resolution

April 21, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mar Sebastian Pozholipparambil, Bishop of Hosur Diocese, has congratulated the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the State assembly for passing a resolution urging to extend the Scheduled Caste benefits to Dalit Christians.

In a press release issued by the Hosur Syro-Malabar Catholic Eparchy Bishop’s office, the Bishop after holding a meeting in the Bishop’s House in the city thanked the Chief Minister for his righteousness and religious tolerance by stating that is not justifiable to deny the SC privileges to them, as they were converted to Christianity.