BIS workshop on standardisation organised at SRMIST

September 27, 2023 - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a workshop on standardisation at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, on Wednesday as part of its educational outreach programme. About 70 faculty members participated in the workshop that included aspects such as formulating a standard with products from civil, electrical, and mechanical disciplines, role of research projects in standards formulation, and BIS digital initiatives. BIS had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding with SRMIST. The objective is to undertake research projects related to standardisation, introduce topics on standardisation in the syllabus, and organise educational programmes.