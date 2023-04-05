BIS to sensitise M-sand manufacturers who are yet to obtain mandatory quality certification 

April 05, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Only a few M-sand manufacturers have approached the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for mandatory quality certification despite the the M-sand policy making it compulsory. In a bid to sensitise them, the BIS will conduct an industry meeting this month about the process of obtaining the certification.

It may be recalled that the State government had released the M-sand policy last month to streamline manufacturing and ensure availability of quality and cost-effective materials for construction. The policy made it mandatory for M-sand/crushed sand manufacturers to get products meant for concrete/masonry and plastering certified by the BIS. This was besides the quality approval certificate by the Public Works Department, said BIS officials.

As of now, nearly 400 M-sand manufacturers across the State had registered with the PWD for quality certification. Several manufacturing units are yet be brought under the ambit of the State government for quality approval. There is a demand of nearly 25,000 lorries of sand every day in the State. M-sand contributes to a large share of the supply as river sand quarries are limited.

To accelerate the process of obtaining mandatory certification, the BIS plans to reach out to the manufacturers and other stakeholders to create awareness on the significance of compliance to BIS code. The meeting, planned in Chennai, would guide manufacturers on simplified procedure for certification, officials said.

G. Bhavani, Head, BIS Chennai branch office (I and II), said the manufacturers in the State would have to adhere to standards such as IS 383 for coarse and fine aggregates. The product sample would have to be tested in one of the 20 BIS-approved laboratories in the country. “We will explain the requirements for compulsory certification, be it testing equipment or machinery for producing M-sand. The manufacturers will be guided on the process of applying through portal.”

The teams would conduct field visits and draw samples for sanctioning certificates within 30 days after receiving test reports, she added.

As of now, the BIS would focus more on the units registered with the PWD. However, it would also provide mandatory certification to the units that are yet to obtain the PWD licence, if the test samples adhere to the standard quality.