BIS to persuade medical equipment manufacturers to get quality licence

There are 1,512 standards related to Medical Equipment and Hospital Planning

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, has launched a drive to create awareness among manufacturers of medical equipment to obtain voluntary licences for various products.

According to BIS officials here, there are 1,512 standards related to Medical Equipment and Hospital Planning. There are nearly 1,114 standards for various medical products. Only a few manufacturers have opted for BIS licence and ISI mark for their products. The reason being only three products are covered under compulsory BIS certification, said the officials.

While two of the mandatory standards were related to clinical thermometers, there is one standard for diagnostic medical x-ray. There were standards for prosthetics and instruments such as braille shorthand machines and hand propelled tricycles.

G. Bhavani, director and head, BIS (Chennai branch office I and II), said nearly 246 licences had been provided for 56 standards (both mandatory and voluntary) across the country. Of these, seven were in Chennai. “We are planning to sensitise the manufacturers on the importance of obtaining a BIS licence to ensure quality and gain more authenticity for their products. We will approach the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation and associations of medical practitioners asking them to seek medical equipment with BIS licences in tender documents,” she said.