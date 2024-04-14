BIS to bring many personal hygiene products under the ambit of mandatory certification

April 14, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

With a steady rise in manufacturers, including startups, that are competing to provide affordable personal care products, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is set to bring sanitary napkins and baby diapers under its ambit of mandatory certification from October 1.

The statutory body has revised standards encompassing various quality parameters for disposable, reusable sanitary pads, and baby diapers (IS 5405, IS 17509, and IS 17514), given the emerging market and many homegrown brands targeting women’s wellness and infant health.

Officials of the BIS said the quality control orders for these standards have been amended to incorporate changes that manufacturers must adhere to. These include material, hygiene testing to measure the presence of bacteria and fungus, and guidelines for manufacturing practices to ensure hygiene. Similarly, tests for anti-bacterial activity have been added to standards for baby diapers.

So far, a total of 39 manufacturers have been given BIS certification across the country. Of this, two are in Tamil Nadu. BIS Chennai recently started receiving applications. These consumer products were moved from voluntary to mandatory certification to ensure quality and reliability. Of late, these products have gained prominence among consumers due to the growing awareness about menstrual hygiene and quality baby products.

There are nearly 10 BIS-recognised laboratories that test these products before manufacturers are covered under mandatory certification. Biocompatibility, pH value, and biodegradability are some of the major requirements specified for sanitary napkins, said officials.

G. Bhavani, Head, BIS Chennai, said, “The manufacturers will have to mandatorily specify whether the product has undergone biocompatibility evaluation. The raw materials used in the products must be compatible and should not be toxic.”

Moreover, the manufacturers must compulsorily mention instructions for disposal and directions to use and adhere to Solid Waste Management Rules. But, mentioning biodegradable and biocompostable components of the products has been made optional as of now to provide more time for manufacturers.

“We are reaching out to various manufacturers and women self-help groups engaged in finding innovative and tailor-made products. BIS is also providing concession for micro enterprises, startups, and women entrepreneurs to encourage indigenous manufacturing,” she said.

While startups and small-scale enterprises would get an 80% and 50% concession respectively in marking fee compared to large-scale enterprises, women entrepreneurs would get an additional 10% concession compared to all manufacturers.

