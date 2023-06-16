BIS team to meet government officials, manufacturers to discuss electric vehicles

June 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team from the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, will meet officials of various government departments and other stakeholders to discuss the recently developed standards for quality and safety requirements of electric vehicles.

This comes in the back drop of a State-level committee meeting on standardisation chaired by Chief Secretary last month when the need for capacity building of various stakeholders on Indian Standards and as per guidelines of Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy was discussed.

The BIS has written to various government departments and manufacturers on the Indian Standards on Electric Vehicles. It would host a meeting for stakeholders, including Tamil Nadu Electrical Inspectorate, Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency and manufacturers of electric vehicles charging infrastructure this month in Chennai.

Officials of the BIS said there had been a shift towards e-mobility and the BIS had started formulating various standards for electric vehicles. Now, electric vehicles contribute to only a small fraction of the vehicle stocks. However, this is set to grow considerably over the next few years with State governments and Union government framing a policy to promote e-mobility.

According to the TN Electric Vehicles Policy, private vehicles account for 91% of the vehicles registered in the State. The government plans to encourage vehicle owners to switch to EVs through several initiatives apart from increasing the share of electric buses to 30% in its public transportation by 2030.

G. Bhavani, Head, Chennai branch office, said 11 Indian Standards - (IS 17017: (parts 1-25) have been formulated for electric vehicle conducive charging system and two standards (IS 17896) for battery swap system. This is imperative as the government plans to create infrastructure such as charging stations and battery swapping stations in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

“We are still developing more standards for e-mobility. We have initiated discussions to create awareness on standards formulated for quality and reliability of EV infrastructure. Sensitising on certification of products would be done in next phase,” she said.