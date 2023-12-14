ADVERTISEMENT

BIS team seizes packaged drinking water with spurious ISI marks

December 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch office, seized packaged drinking water with spurious ISI mark at a raid conducted at Om Sai Aqua Products, Aziz Nagar, Madhavaram on Wednesday night.

A press release said the unit had packaged drinking water in 20 litre bubbletops bearing labels with spurious ISI mark. A total of 77 such containers, carrying brand name and BIS licence number of another manufacturer, were seized during the operation.

The firm did not have a valid BIS license. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine not less than ₹2 lakh. Residents may inform BIS of such misuse of ISI mark through BIS Care app or mail to cnbo1@bis.gov.in, the release said.

