GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BIS team seizes packaged drinking water with spurious ISI marks

December 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch office, seized packaged drinking water with spurious ISI mark at a raid conducted at Om Sai Aqua Products, Aziz Nagar, Madhavaram on Wednesday night.

A press release said the unit had packaged drinking water in 20 litre bubbletops bearing labels with spurious ISI mark. A total of 77 such containers, carrying brand name and BIS licence number of another manufacturer, were seized during the operation.

The firm did not have a valid BIS license. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine not less than ₹2 lakh. Residents may inform BIS of such misuse of ISI mark through BIS Care app or mail to cnbo1@bis.gov.in, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.