BIS team raids shops, seizes toys without ISI mark

May 13, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch office, raided a toy shop in Tiruvottiyur and seized 187 toys on Friday night.

The shop was found to be selling toys without the BIS Standard mark (ISI Mark). Many of them were sold through e-commerce platforms. The trader had violated Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

G. Bhavani, Head, Chennai Branch Office, said action would be initiated against the offender under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of not less than ₹2 lakh. Residents may register complaints through BIS Care App or mail to cnbo1@bis.gov.in, said a press release.