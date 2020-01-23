BIS team raids LED lights manufacturing firm

A team from the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, seized LED lights from a manufacturing unit in Pallikaranai, during a search on Tuesday, for the misuse of the BIS Compulsory Registration Mark and the BIS logo, without a licence.

Officials seized 1,000 LED lights, including tubelights, multi-purpose LED lights, indoor and outdoor panel lights, streetlights and floodlights, for violating Section 17 (3) of the BIS Act, 2016. The operation was conducted at M/s Inventaa LED Lights Private Limited, Leo Industrial Estate, Pallikaranai.

Mandatory licence

Officials of the BIS said this was the first time that such a raid on electrical products was held.

The BIS licence is mandatory for 45 different electrical and electronic products, including laptops, mobile phones and printers.

The manufacturing firm at Pallikaranai was found to be using the BIS registration mark and the IS code, without a licence.

Punishable offence

The offence was punishable, with imprisonment upto two years or fine up to ₹2 lakh. The fine amount may also extend up to ten times the value of the goods sold with a standard mark.

Consumers must check for the registration mark and the valid licence number in products, and check the website: www.bis.gov.in, an official said.

People can forward complaints to sro@bis.org.in or contact the BIS office at 044-2254 1220.