BIS seizes stock from illegal water bottling plant in Gummidipoondi

A team from the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch office, seized the stock at an unauthorised packaged drinking water bottling plant at Pappankuppam in Gummidipoondi during a raid on Wednesday evening.

A press release said nearly 8,640 containers of packaged drinking water bearing labels bearing a spurious ISI mark were seized. About 10,000 labels with the spurious ISI mark were also seized on the premises of Hima Aqua Minerals. The packaged drinking water was being sold under the brand ‘hima’ and ‘super’ without a valid licence. Action will be initiated against the manufacturer for violation of the BIS Act, 2016. Residents may register complaints regarding fake ISI marks through the BIS Care mobile application or mail cnbo1@bis.gov.in, the release said.

