BIS seizes 1,500 toys without ISI mark from shops in Chennai

January 18, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a series of raids, the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch, has seized 1,514 toys that did not have the mandatory ISI mark from two shops in the city on Tuesday night. This is the fourth such raid conducted in the city this month.

The BIS officials said the raids followed a directive from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. On Tuesday night, nearly 1,466 toys, including 970 non-electric toys, were seized during a raid at Hamleys, Reliance Brands Ltd., Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah. They did not have the mandatory ISI mark (BIS standard mark).

Similarly, it was found that North Star Enterprises (First Cry) at Semmencheri had been selling toys without ISI mark and 48 toys were seized during the operation. Officials said though the Toys (Quality Control) Order 2020 came into force in January 2021, raids were conducted only this year after sensitising various stakeholders and providing sufficient time to clear old stock.

There were nearly 300 manufacturers of toys across the State. However, only 31 manufacturers had obtained BIS licence for making electric and non-electric toys. Of these, 15 were in Chennai. The BIS had urged consumers to check for ISI mark before buying toys.

