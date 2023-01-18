ADVERTISEMENT

BIS seizes 1,500 toys without ISI mark from shops in Chennai

January 18, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

1,466 toys were seized from a shop at Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah as they did not bear the mandatory ISI mark; BIS appeals to consumer to check for ISI mark before buying electrical and non-electrical toys

The Hindu Bureau

In a series of raids, the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch, has seized 1,514 toys that did not have the mandatory ISI mark from two shops in the city on Tuesday night. This is the fourth such raid conducted in the city this month.

The BIS officials said the raids followed a directive from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. On Tuesday night, nearly 1,466 toys, including 970 non-electric toys, were seized during a raid at Hamleys, Reliance Brands Ltd., Express Avenue Mall, Royapettah. They did not have the mandatory ISI mark (BIS standard mark).

Similarly, it was found that North Star Enterprises (First Cry) at Semmencheri had been selling toys without ISI mark and 48 toys were seized during the operation. Officials said though the Toys (Quality Control) Order 2020 came into force in January 2021, raids were conducted only this year after sensitising various stakeholders and providing sufficient time to clear old stock.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were nearly 300 manufacturers of toys across the State. However, only 31 manufacturers had obtained BIS licence for making electric and non-electric toys. Of these, 15 were in Chennai. The BIS had urged consumers to check for ISI mark before buying toys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US