BIS releases guidelines for storm water management, plans to hold meeting with government officials

December 23, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to ensure effective control of floodwater runoff and protect water quality, the Bureau of Indian Standards has brought out guidelines for storm-water management in urban areas. BIS, Chennai, will hold discussion with Greater Chennai Corporation and other government department officials on December 29 on the relevance of the standards.

Officials of the BIS, Chennai branch office, said the document, “Service Activities Relating to Drinking Water Supply, Wastewater and Storm Water Systems — Guidelines for Storm Water Management in Urban Areas” could be used as a handbook by government authorities and various stakeholders on creating a network.

The authorities concerned could refer to the guidelines for evaluating design criteria, relevant policies, implementation and performance of storm water systems. These could be used to improve the existing network as well, the officials said.

The document provides solutions for urban flood management through collaborative efforts. For instance, it has suggested creation of storm water infiltration and storage facilities under street drains at specific points to reduce flooding on roads.

Abandoned farm ponds, school playgrounds and parking spaces could be used to store floodwater. One of the solutions provided for the demand control approach include subsidies for installing facilities to store floodwater, the officials added.

G. Bhavani, head, BIS, Chennai branch office, said: “We have formulated guidelines to help authorities to reduce the severity of flooding and develop a sustainable and climate resilient network. The voluntary standard has detailed various aspects from planning, design, functioning and assessment of network’s performance.”

The guidelines have details about how to conduct hydraulic investigation before designing the project. It contains tables, illustrations and examples on various factors, she said.

BIS is organising monthly programmes to discuss newly formulated standards among stakeholders and seek feedback for improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT