BIS raids shop, seizes toys without ISI mark at Thoraipakkam

January 12, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch office, raided a toy shop at Thoraipakkam on Wednesday and seized 817 toys which did not have the ISI mark.

The BIS team raided Ritz Trade Links Private Ltd., Kid Zone, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Thoraipakkam, based on the information of suspected violation of BIS Act, 2016. It was found that the outlet had been selling toys, including battery operated ones and soft toys, without the BIS Standard Mark. BIS certification has been made mandatory for all toys manufactured, distributed and exhibited for sale as per Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, said a press release.

The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of not less than ₹2 lakh. The BIS has requested residents to inform its southern regional office at Taramani about the misuse of ISI mark. Complaints can be made through BIS Care app or mail to cnbo1@bis.gov.in.

