BIS raids places of stainless steel pipe dealers in the city

March 03, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, seized stainless steel welded pipes worth ₹40 lakh during raids at various places in the city over the past month.

The raids were conducted at sites of 10 stainless steel pipe dealers following information on dealers importing and selling such pipes with fake BIS standard mark.

Stainless steel welded pipes were found with ISI mark and IS 6911, a standard that pertains to stainless steel plates, sheets and strips. About 5,000 stainless steel welded pipes had fake ISI mark, said a press release.

BIS has initiated legal action against the offenders under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of not less than ₹2 lakh. People may inform BIS about such misuse of ISI mark through BIS Care app or mail to cnbo1@bis.gov.in.