BIS raids packaged drinking water unit in Chennai

July 20, 2022 00:50 IST

Team of officials seize 1,000 bottles; the unit was found to be misusing the BIS Standard Mark (ISI mark) on its packaged bottles

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai Branch Office-II, on Tuesday raided a packaged drinking water manufacturing unit that did not have a valid licence.

A press release said the officials had conducted an enforcement search operation at Sri Kanthamariamman RO Systems at Uthangarai taluk in Krishnagiri district, based on an information of suspected misuse of the BIS Standard Mark (ISI mark).

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was found that the unit was misusing the standard mark on drinking water in bottles with the brand name ‘H2O’, without a valid licence. Though the firm’s licence had expired two years ago, it continued to process packaged drinking water with the standard mark. About 1,000 bottles were seized during the operation, as it was a violation of the BIS Act, 2016. Action is being initiated against the offender.

The offence is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine up to ₹2 lakh. Residents who come across instances of misuse of the ISI mark may inform the BIS through BIS Care mobile application or e-mail to cnbo2@bis.gov.in. The source of information will be kept confidential.