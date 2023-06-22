ADVERTISEMENT

BIS organises two-day workshop on building regulations

June 22, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials from various government departments from the State, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands participated

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards organised the meeting to disseminate details about the regulations prepared in line with the National Building Code of India. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The importance of safe and resilient buildings and the need for building professionals to be up to date on the latest technologies was stressed at a workshop organised on draft standardised development and building regulations, 2022, in Chennai on Thursday.

Officials from various government departments from the State, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu, the Puducherry Town and Country Planning Department and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, participated.

The Bureau of Indian Standards organised the meeting to disseminate details about the regulations prepared in line with the National Building Code of India. The document aimed at bringing uniformity in structuring and detailing of provisions in the regulations and key approval processes throughout the country.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS Southern Regional Office, stressed on the pivotal role of building professionals in disaster mitigation and dealing with issues of climate change. A.K. Vishwanathan, Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, and G. Bhavani, head, BIS Chennai, participated, a press release said.

