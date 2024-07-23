ADVERTISEMENT

BIS organises training programme for teachers who mentor Standards Club in the city on Monday

Published - July 23, 2024 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised a two-day training programme on ‘Learning Science through Standards’ for about 70 science teachers who are mentoring standard clubs at schools in Chennai on Monday.

A press release said teachers from 40 schools took part in the programme. U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS (Southern Region), said the initiative aimed to promote scientific knowledge among students through the concepts of quality and standards. The training would be imparted on standardisation, certification schemes and testing.

Participants were familiarised with features of BIS website, mobile application and Manak Rath – the online exchange forum, to access information on quality. The workshop elaborated on practical applications of scientific laws and principles with examples of commonly used products. K. Sasikala, Joint Director (NSS), Director of School Education, participated, said the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US