BIS organises training programme for teachers who mentor Standards Club in the city on Monday

Published - July 23, 2024 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised a two-day training programme on ‘Learning Science through Standards’ for about 70 science teachers who are mentoring standard clubs at schools in Chennai on Monday.

A press release said teachers from 40 schools took part in the programme. U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS (Southern Region), said the initiative aimed to promote scientific knowledge among students through the concepts of quality and standards. The training would be imparted on standardisation, certification schemes and testing.

Participants were familiarised with features of BIS website, mobile application and Manak Rath – the online exchange forum, to access information on quality. The workshop elaborated on practical applications of scientific laws and principles with examples of commonly used products. K. Sasikala, Joint Director (NSS), Director of School Education, participated, said the release.

